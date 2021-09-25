Spalletti Napoli Coach ‘Osimhen Works Hard In Everything He Does’

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has praised Victor Osimhen’s work ethic after netting a brace in Thursday’s 4-0 win against Sampdoria.

The Partenopei maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a fifth win out of five, dominating at Marassi through Osimhen’s brace and a goal each from Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski.

It was Osimhen’s third goal in the league and has now scored five goals in his last three games in all competitions.

“We are happy with Osimhen because he works so hard in everything he does,” Spalletti told DAZN.

Despite the comfortable win, Spalletti insist Sampdoria caused his side lots of problem.

“It was a good result, but Sampdoria caused us problems in the first half. Where we deserve credit is for hanging in there, resisting the pressure and then finishing our chances well.

“Ospina did really well in goal during the first half, as Sampdoria pounced on us from the start, but that…