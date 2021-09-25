Tokyo 2020 Olympics OCT Failure Probe: Ministry Panel In final Stage Of investigation

The panel set up by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare to probe why 10 Nigerian track and field athletes failed to complete the mandatory three out-of-competition tests which subsequently led to their ineligibility to compete at the Tokyo Olympics says it will conclude the assignment before the one month deadline explicitly stated in their letter of appointment.

The panel which has seven members is headed by Professor Ken Anugweje while a former Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Mrs Maria Worphil will serve as the secretary.

The panel, according to Mrs Worphil had its first meeting on September 2 while the second meeting was held six days later.

“We are at the stage of in-person interaction and should conclude before the deadline given in our letter of appointment,” said Mrs Worphil.

The panel, as part of its terms of reference will ascertain the roles and responsibilities of the National Antidoping Commission, the…