Why Pogba Must Not Leave Man United -McManaman

Former Real Madrid star, Steve McManaman has advised Man United to do everything possible to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

McManaman, who won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid stated that the France international should remain at United where he can enjoy his game.

Speaking to HorseRacing.net, McManaman said: “It goes without saying, if Paul Pogba was available on a free contract, a lot of teams would be very interested in him.

“But what’s best for him? He’s playing at Manchester United, he’s well loved. I don’t know whether he’d go to Real Madrid.

“I think the Premier League will still be better than the Spanish league next year, even if Real Madrid go and sign Mbappe, the quality of the Premier League will still be stronger.

“Both player and agent will probably be better paid if he left, and knowing Pogba’s agent, the way he is, and that the player will be able to leave for free at the end of the season, that would suit him.”

He continued:…