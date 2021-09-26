Aribo Nets Winner As Rangers Beat Dundee Away

Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Dundee at Kilmac Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

The Gers moved a point clear at the top of the table following the win.

Aribo curled in a shot beyond Adam Legzdins in the 17th minute.



James Tavernier played a pass into Alfredo Morelos, who clipped a lovely ball in behind for the Nigeria international and the midfielder steadied himself before curling a shot beyond Adam Legzdins from 12 yards out.

Aribo has now scored two goals in seven league appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions.

His international teammate Leon Balogun was also in action for 90 minutes in the game.

