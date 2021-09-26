Arsenal Outclass Woeful Spurs At The Emirates

Arsenal put up a superb first half performance as they edged out North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Emile Smith Rowe put Arsenal ahead from Bukayo Saka’s cut-back in the 12th minute.



The Gunners doubled their advantage in the 27th minute with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang sweeping home Smith Rowe’s pass.

The contest was over within 34 minutes as Saka turned past Hugo Lloris from close range after Harry Kane had tried and failed to dispossessed him in the box.

Heung-min son pulled one back for the visitors 11 minutes from time.

