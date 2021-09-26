D’Tigress Outclass Mali To Claim 3rd Straight Continental Title

Nigeria’s D’Tigress overcame Mali 70 – 59 on Sunday to emerge champions of the 2021 AfroBasket in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

D’Tigress have now won the last three editions of the women’s AfroBasket.

Also, they picked up their fifth continental title and are Africa’s second most successful side behind Senegal who have 11 titles.

D’ Tigress finished the first quarter leading Mali by 11 points with a score of 22 points to Mali’s 11.

Mali fought back in the game after outshooting Nigeria in the second quarter by 13-9 however D’Tigress went into the break leading Mali by seven points.

The end of the third quarter saw D’Tigress lead their West African counterparts 59 – 38 heading into the final quarter with a 21 points lead.

And in the fourth quarter the Nigerians maintained control over their opponents and saw out the game winning 70 points to 59 or the Malians.

