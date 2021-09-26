Eredivisie: Dessers Scores Late Goal Again In Feyenoord’s Dramatic Win Against NEC 

Cyriel Dessers scored in stoppage time again for Feyenoord who overcame NEC 5-3 in Saturday’s eight-goal thriller, in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers who joined Feyenoord on loan from Genk, netted the fifth goal in the 92nd minute to make sure his side get all the three points.

The 26-year-old came on for his third appearance in Feyenoord’s colours in the 67th minute.

He also scored a 92nd minute goal after coming on in Feyenoord’s 4-0 away win against PSV.

He has now scored two goals in three appearances in the Netherlands elite division.

Feyenoord saw their 2-0 lead wiped out by a resurgent NEC who were ahead 3-2 following an improved second half showing.

But with 10 minutes left in the game Feyenoord scored three goals to snatch a dramatic win.

Feyenoord move up to third on 15 points in the 18-team league table after the impressive win against NEC.

By James Agberebi

