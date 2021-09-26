Iheanacho Provides Assist, Ndidi In Action As Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho was instrumental for Leicester in their 2-2 home draw against Burnley, as he set up Jamie Vardy for the Foxes equaliser which saw them rescue a point on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho, who came on in the 62nd minute provided his first assist in the league this season, as he slipped the ball into Vardy, who rounded Burnley keeper before squeezing it in from a tight angle to make it 2-2 on 85 minutes.

Also in action for Leicester were Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman who was later replaced.

Going into Saturday’s game against Burnley, Leicester had lost their last two league fixtures.

Also Read: Guardiola Creates New Man City Record In Win At Chelsea

At Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi helped Everton return to winning ways in the league as they beat struggling Norwich City 2-0.

Everton suffered a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa in their last league outing.

Goals in each half from Andros Townsend (29th minute penalty) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (77th), secured the…