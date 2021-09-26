I’m Ready For Rematch Against Usyk -Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence

Few hours after losing his World Heavyweight title to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua has insisted that he’s ready to bounce back and demand for a rematch.

Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua with scores of 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 to become the new unified world heavyweight champion.

Joshua was defending his three world titles for the second time since snatching them back from Andy Ruiz Jr two years ago.

The Briton has a rematch clause in his contract with Usyk, and later confirmed he would take it.

“This experience today is invaluable. This will have a massive benefit in the next fight,” said Joshua, pictured with his swollen eye mid-fight

Joshua added: “When I was walking back through the tunnel, I just said to myself, ‘I’m ready to get back to the gym, I’m ready to just put that work in’.

“I just want to get back to the gym, get back on the grind and improve, so when I fight these good guys and see that they are hurt I can capitalise on the opportunity.

“It was a great…