Iwuala Scores Winner As Esperance Beat CS Sfaxien To Secure 6th Title

Anayo Iwuala was the hero for his new club Esperance, as he netted the only goal in the 1-0 win against CS Sfaxien in Saturday’s Tunisian Super Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Iwuala scored the only goal in the 57th minute after running on a long pass from his half before unleashing a left-foot strike which flew past the Sfaxien keeper.

The game was played inside the Stade Olympique de Rades.

It was Iwuala’s first game since joining the Tunisian giants from NPFL heavyweights Enyimba.

Esperance have now won a record-extending sixth Tunisian Super Cup title.

The last time Esperance won the Super Cup was in 2020 when they also beat Sfaxien 5-4 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless.

Iwuala made his Super Eagles debut in a 1-0 win against Benin Republic in the 2021 AFCON qualifier on 27 March.

He has four caps for the Eagles but his yet to get on the score sheet.

By James Agberebi

