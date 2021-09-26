Match-Winner Aribo Hails Rangers Win At Dundee

Joe Aribo has celebrated Rangers hard-fought 1-0 away win against Dundee at the Kilmac Stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The midfielder netted the winning goal for Steven Gerrard’s side in the 17th minute.

James Tavernier played a pass into Alfredo Morelos, who clipped a lovely ball in behind for the Nigeria international and the former Charlton Athletic player steadied himself before curling a shot beyond Adam Legzdins from 12 yards out.



The Gers moved a point clear at the top of the table following the win.

Aribo took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Good win away from home ⚽️💯,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Aribo has now scored two goals in seven league appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions.

