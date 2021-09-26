Moffi Fires Blanks As Lorient Bag Draw At Lyon In Ligue 1

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi fired blank as Lorient played out a 1-1 draw against Lyon in Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 7th appearance in the league, played all 90 minutes as he was thoroughly marked by the Lyon defenders.

Meanwhile, Lyon’s task was made significantly more complicated with a quarter of an hour on the clock when left-back Emerson was given his marching orders for a contact on Enzo Le Fée which referee Bastien Dechepy deemed dangerous.

Lorient took full advantage minutes later when Laurienté’s belated free-kick left Anthony Lopes with no chance to open the scoring in the 20th minutes.

However, the host leveled parity in the 51st minutes thanks to a well taken goal by Toko Ekambi to send the whole spectators into frenzy.

All efforts to score the winning goal proved abortive as Lorient defended solidly at the back.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —