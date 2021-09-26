Nasri Announces Retirement From Football At 34

Former Arsenal French midfielder Samir Nasri has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.

Nasri made his name with Marseille before moving to Arsenal for a fee of £12million in 2008 where he spent three seasons.

He joined Manchester City in 2011 for £25m and helped the team win two Premier League titles and the FA Cup over six years with the club.

He has played for Turkish side Antalyaspor, West Ham and Anderlecht over the past four years, but has been working as a pundit on French television since being released by the Belgian club last year.

Also Read: Eredivisie: Dessers Scores Late Goal Again In Feyenoord’s Dramatic Win Against NEC

Nasri has now officially announced his retirement via an interview in a French newspaper, in which he blames one particular incident for his decline over recent years.

“An episode hurt me very badly and changed my relationship with football: my suspension,” he told Le Journal du Dimanche .

“I found that more than unfair. I had…