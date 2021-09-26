Okoye Concedes In 7th Consecutive Games As Sparta Rotterdam Lose

It was a terrible day in the office for Maduka Okoye as Sparta Rotterdam were hammered 4-0 at home to Cambuur, in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye has now conceded in all of Sparta Rotterdam’s seven games played so far this season.

The Super Eagles first choice has shipped in 14 goals in the early stages of the current campaign.

Sunday’s humiliating defeat to Cambuur means Sparta Rotterdam are winless in their last three games (two draws, one loss).

Alex Bangura opened scoring for Cambuur on 36 minutes before Issa Kallon doubled their lead in the 63rd minute.

Kallon got his second of the game and Canbuur’s third on 74 minutes and in the 94th minute Tom Boere rounded off the rout by adding the fourth for the visitors.

The defeat leaves Sparta in 13th position on six points in the 18-team league table.

By James Agberebi

