Rudiger Not Ready To Sign New Chelsea Contract

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has reportedly turned down a new contract at Stamford Bridge, as he approaches the end of his deal with the Blues.

The German sees his contract in London expire in the summer, allowing him to discuss pre-contract agreements with other clubs from the beginning of January.

After winning the Champions League with Thomas Tuchel’s side last season, the 28-year-old is now said to be keen to leave the club at the end of his deal, preferring a move back to mainland Europe.

According to Marca, Rudiger’s representatives have already held talks with European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, with both set to prepare wage packets to offer the German in January.

Rudiger has featured in every minute of competitive action for the Blues so far this season, having quickly come back into favour following the appointment of Tuchel last season, and he played in every knockout game of their triumphant Champions…