Simon’s Goal Not Enough To Save Nantes In Ligue 1

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses’ goal was not enough to save Nantes from losing against Reims in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his seventh appearance for Nantes leveled parity for the visitors in the 62nd minutes after Thomas Foket had given Reims the lead in the 51st minutes.

However, Hugo Ekitike extended Reims lead to 2-1 in the 72nd minutes before grabbing his brace in the 78th minutes with a simple finish.

The victory ensure the host pick the three points and move 10th on the table on 10 points while Nantes sit 9th on the log.

Simon played all 90 minutes and has made five assists.

