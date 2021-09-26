Sports Minister Congratulates Triumphant D’Tigress

Sunday Dare – the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has poured encomiums on Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, for their victory at the 2021 Women’s Afrobasket championship in Cameroon.

The Nigerian ladies, now African queens of the court, captured their third consecutive Afrobasket title on Sunday after beating Mali by 70-59 in the final.

The performance of D’Tigress was so dominant all through the championship that many bookmakers had tipped them to retain their crown even before the Sunday’s final.

An elated Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, says Nigeria’s victory is a confirmation of her dominance of the sport in Africa.

“Clearly now Nigeria’s dominance of the sport is indisputable. This is the evidence that Nigeria’s women basketball can be ranked as a World class programme. We have to sustain this momentum. This is remarkable, winning the…