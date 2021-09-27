Barcelona Plan January Move For Cavani

Barcelona plan a January move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

The Daily Star says the Catalan giants are a club in crisis at the moment and trail La Liga leaders and Clasico rivals Real Madrid by seven points, albeit having played one match less.

Manager Ronald Koeman is expected to be axed in the near future with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and club legend Xavi Hernandez the two choice candidates to replace the Dutchman.

Yet despite the precarious nature of Koeman’s future, the Barca board are said to be putting plans in place for the winter window to try and improve the team’s fortunes.

And United’s Cavani is said to have emerged as a target given he has taken on a role of lesser importance at Old Trafford this term due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Barca have identified Cavani as an option to lead their line with the centre-forward said to be unsettled in Manchester with Ronaldo usurping him as the…