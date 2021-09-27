Dignitaries, Ex-Football Stars Set To ‘Walk With Kanu’

Top Nigerian dignitaries and over 2,000 people expected to participate in ‘Abuja Walk with Kanu Nwankwo (Papilo) to make the heart beat’ on World Heart Day on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 with the former Super Eagles and Arsenal star leading the way.

The ‘Abuja Walk With Kanu Nwankwo’ billed for the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja, is part of Kanu’s effort to create awareness for people living with various heart diseases through his foundation, the Kanu Heart Foundation, KHF.

In 1996, after signing for Italian club Inter Milan, it was discovered that Kanu had a heart defect which needed to be operated upon. Though the operation was successful, it was feared that he would not play professional football again. But Papilo made a full recovery and went on to top level football and won several laurels with top European clubs, including Arsenal FC of England.

Kanu thereafter, set up the Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF), a non-governmental, non-profit organisation founded to help…