Finidi Wants Strong Start With Enyimba

Newly appointed Enyimba head coach Finidi George is looking forward to a perfect start to his coaching stint at the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions.

The former winger who earned 62 caps for the Eagles penned down a multi-year deal with the Aba giants putting an end to speculation about his future.

Finidi George who takes over from Fatai Osho is faced with a daunting task of building a squad that can challenge for honours at all front, and has gone to work by leading Enyimba to a pre-season tour.



Read Also: Tunisian Super Cup: Iwuala Scores Winner As Esperance Beat CS Sfaxien To Secure Record-Extending 6th Title

Speaking exclusively to Enyimba TV ahead of the new campaign, Finidi revealed that a strong start is key to achieving a successful season with the Elephants.

“We will make sure that we start on a clean slate, it’s always important to start very well because if you don’t start well doubts may arise if the team is good enough or not. So the…