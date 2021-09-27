Iheanacho Should Start More Games For Leicester City

Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Kelechi Iheanacho should be starting games for Leicester City, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho finished as the Foxes top scorer last season but has been restricted to making appearances from the bench this term.

The Nigeria international is yet to start a game in the Premier League for Leicester City this season but has impressed comimg off the bench in most of their games.

The striker bagged an assist in Leicester City’s 2-2 home draw against Burnely last Saturday.

“You look at Iheanacho, what does he have to do to get a start? Agbonlahor told Talk sports.

“You know, like he comes on, scores and is back on the bench.”

