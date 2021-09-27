Joshua Taken To Hospital After Defeat To Usyk 

Anthony Joshua was left with a badly damaged right eye after his heavyweight defeat to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night and was checked over by medics following the 12-round contest.

Usyk continued to land heavy southpaw shots throughout the bout and Joshua’s black eye started to show prominently after the 10th round.

The British heavyweight failed to make use of his 18lb weight advantage over the cruiserweight king who controlled the contest before finishing the final round strongly with a barrage of shots.

Joshua left the ring soon after the unanimous 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 verdict was announced at White Hart Lane.

Also Read: Women’s AfroBasket 2021 Final: Hughley Humbled As D’Tigress Chase Third Consecutive African Title

Fight promoter Eddie Hearn said afterwards: “I don’t know if AJ suffered eye socket damage but he’s gone to hospital now.”

Hearn also said Joshua would have a mandatory rematch and the Brit felt he already knew how he could beat Usyk…