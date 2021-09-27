Mazzarri Cagliari Coach: Osimhen Is Phenomenal’

Cagliari head coach Walter Mazzarri says Victor Osimhen is a phenomenal striker, following his five-star display in Napoli’s 2-0 win on Sunday.

Osimhen scored (his fourth league goal of the season) and had a hand in Napoli’s second goal after he was fouled leading to a penalty.

The win saw Napoli reclaim top position from Inter Milan who were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta on Saturday.

And reflecting on the game and Osimhen performance, Mazzarri told DAZN:”Osimhen is phenomenal, because he runs alone at five players and gets through.

“If you look at genuine scoring opportunities, compared to the number Napoli created lately, I didn’t see that many.

“We intentionally kept a deep defensive line, because if we pushed higher like the other teams, we’d concede four or five like they did with Osimhen able to run into space. Obviously, Napoli had more possession and attacked more, but this was…