Onuachu Named Genk’s Man Of The Match After Hat-trick Heroics

Paul Onuachu was named Genk’s Man of the Match after netting a hat-trick in the 3-0 home win against RFC Seraing, in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday night.

Onuachu took his tally for the season to nine goals after eight appearances for Genk.

Also, he has now scored eight goals in his last five games in all competitions in the on-going campaign.

Following his hat-trick heroics, Genk announced Onuachu as the most outstanding player for his side on their verified Twitter handle.

They went on to describe the Super Eagles front man as a machine and phenomenal.

Onuachu is currently second in the top scorers chart in the Belgian elite division with nine goals, just two goal shy of Antwerp’s Michael Frey.

The victory against RFC Seraing took Genk to third on 17 points in the league table.



By James Agberebi

