Onuachu Nets Hat-trick  To Earn Genk Comfortable Home Win

Paul Onuachu got a hat-trick in Genk’s 3-0 home win against RFC Seraing, in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday night, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu has now taken his tally for the season to nine after eight games played in the Belgian topflight.

Sunday’s hat-trick means Onuachu has scored six goals in his last three league fixtures for his side.

Also Read: Serie A: Osimhen Bags 4th League Goal As Napoli Beat Cagliari To Reclaim Top Spot

Onuachu broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute and added the second goal on 44 minutes.

And in the 49th minute he completed his hat-trick as he added the third goal to give Genk a comfortable win.

With three minutes left in the game Onuachu was replaced by Ike Ugbo.

The win against RFC Seraing took Genk to third on 17 points in the league table, just one point behind leaders Club Brugge.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…