Osimhen Played A Great Game Against Cagliari

Former Napoli defender Ciro Ferrara has praised Victor Osimhen for his impressive performance in Sunday’s 2-0 home win against Cagliari.

Osimhen opened scoring for the Partenopei in the 11 minute and also won the penalty that was converted for the second goal by Lorenzo Insigne in the second half.

“The standing ovation of the fans is wonderful, but it is precisely the attitude that makes the difference,” Ferrara told DAZN.



“It is right that he enjoys this moment, he really played a great game, putting important defenders like Godin in difficulty.

“Napoli is strong, very strong, especially in the aerial balls. They played three delicate games that they won despite the difficulties such as Osimhen’s dismissal [against Venezia] or [Piotr] Zielinski’s injury.

“With Juventus, they went behind and then he recovered [to win 2-1]. The last three games, however, Napoli have literally dominated the opponents.”

