Russian Premier League: Ejuke Provides Assist As CSKA Record 3rd Straight Win

Chidera Ejuke provided the assist for CSKA’s first goal in their 2-0 win at Nizhny Novgorod in the Russian Premier League on Monday.

It is Ejuke’s second assist in the Russian top flight this season.

Ejuke set up Baktiyor Zainutdinov for the opening goal scored in the 31st minute.

He was later replaced with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Ilzat Akhmetov then doubled CSKA’s lead in the 63rd minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

CSKA have now won their last three league games and move up to fifth place on 16 points in the league standing.

Source: Complete Sports