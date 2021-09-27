Solskjaer Will Be Judged By Trophies At Man United -Sheringham

Manchester United Treble winner Teddy Sheringham has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his job will be at stake if he does not win a trophy for the team.

Speaking with Dailymail in an in interview, Sheringham said that being eliminated from the Carabao Cup may not be too good for the Norwegian tactician.

United are left fighting on the three fronts of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

“Without a doubt there is pressure on him this year to win something. If he doesn’t win something, he knows the writing is on the wall,” Sheringham told the Daily Mail.

“They have made the big signings in Varane and Sancho. That would be enough but then Ronaldo becomes available, United acquire him and they need to see results now.

“Ole is still a young manager and he is gaining experience while on the job. At the top level he only knows United and that is a hard job to leave. I think he is…