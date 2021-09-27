Why Arteta Can Be New Wenger -Clichy

Former Arsenal left-back Gael Clichy believes Mikel Arteta has what it takes to be the next Arsene Wenger if given the time at the club.

Recall that Arteta was ecstatic on Sunday after Arsenal claimed a 3-1 win over fierce rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Glichy – who played for eight years under Wenger – believes his former teammate can emulate the Frenchman’s long-term success with the Gunners.

“Arteta has so much knowledge and he had the luxury to learn from Pep [Guardiola],” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I really believe in the long term he could be the next Arsene Wenger. He is quite young, and I truly believe, given time, he will prove people wrong.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…