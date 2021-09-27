Why Osimhen Must Improve On His Game -Cappello

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello, believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has the capability to reach the highest point of his career if he maintains his scoring form with Napoli.

Capello stated this in an interview with TMW via CalcioNapoli24, few hours after the Nigerian international grabbed his fourth goal in the Serie A.

Recall that Napoli defeated Cagliari 2-1 to move top of the league.

The Nigerian international has scored six goals in his last four games for the Neapolitans.

He stated that Osimhen may become a great asset for Napoli due to his young age and determination to always want to make things happen.

“It will be difficult to beat. I saw an important conviction. They have always been among the first, the race is still long, and the direct clashes will be fundamental.”

“I had foreseen, however, that Napoli would be among the best. They have changed little and have quality. Plus…