Why Smith Rowe Would Become A Better Player Than Saka

Legendary Arsenal skipper Tony Adams feels Emile Smith Rowe will go on to become the better player between him and fellow youngster Bukayo Saka.

Both players have become integral members of the Gunners’ starting XI under Mikel Arteta, regularly outperforming their more experienced teammates.

They were both in scintillating form as they each scored and had an assist in Arsenal’s 3-1 win against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Also Read: Finidi Wants Strong Start With Enyimba

Saka, 20, has already picked up 11 caps for England and starred in the run to the final of Euro 2020 over the summer, while Smith Rowe, 21, is still yet to earn his first cap for his country.

However, Adams believes it is Smith Rowe who has the higher ceiling of the two players and will go on to be the better player of the two for the Gunners.

“They’re outstanding,” Adams told Sky Sports of the two youngsters. “I actually think Emile is going to be a better player than Saka to be honest with…