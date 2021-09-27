Yobo, Not Eguavoen Should Handle Home-Based Eagles -Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has kicked against the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to allow the Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen to handle the Home-Based Eagles’ trip to Congo in an invitational tournament.

Ikpeba made this known during Monday Football Night Programme on Supersports, where he said that the NFF should have saddled the Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo with the responsibility of handling the team.

He also called on the need for Gernot Rohr to play a key part in monitoring the progress of the team and not just staying off from the team.

“I don’t think Egueavoen should have been saddled with the responsibility of handling the Super Eagles team B that will face Congo. I think the Super Eagles assistant coach should have been giving the task to get the job done and not him. Maybe, Gernot Rohr should have supervised the whole affairs while Joseph Yobo should be the main…