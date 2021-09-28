Chiellini Juventus veteran : Chelsea Forwards Are Unstoppable

Juventus skippper Giorgio Chiellini has praised the Chelsea forwards, claiming that they are ‘unstoppable’ when afforded any space.

Juve face reigning Champions League holders Chelsea on Wednesday but they’ll be without Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala. Romelu Lukaku is expected to be back in Italy, while NGolo Kante is isolating.

Ahead of the game, Chiellini talked to the press and talked about the Blues forward line. He claimed: “It is limiting to talk only about us, we would be lucky to give a few open spaces to someone like him, Havertz, Werner, to the midfielders and their attacking players.

“There they are unstoppable for 99% of the defenders in the world, we will have to be careful to create as many situations as possible to stop Lukaku in the first place: they paid a lot for him and he has re-energised the European Champions.”

Lukaku has scored against Juve only once in his career and he found the back of the…