Fraser-Pryce Rekindles Dream Of Playing For Arsenal Ladies

Jamaican sprint queen and triple

Olympic gold medallist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, has again humorously hinted at her love to play professional football when she retires as a track and field athlete, Completesports.com reports.

Fraser-Pryce, 34, who won 100m gold medals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics, as well as 4×100 relay gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, took to the Social Media on Monday to flaunt her Arsenal fan morale. The nine-time World Championships and one-time World Indoor Championships gold medallist, an Arsenal fan, also refreshed memories about her longstanding ‘dream’ to play for Arsenal Ladies.

Fraser-Pryce visited Arsenal’s iconic Emirates Stadium on July 2016 – two years after she won her second 100m Olympic gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics. And she relived the grand memories of that personal excursion on Monday by posting the photos and joked about a possibility of signing for the Arsenal Ladies when she retires, and dazzling as a speedy…