‘It’s Been Very Surreal’- Moffi Reflects On Unexpected Super Eagles Debut

Terem Moffi admitted he was ‘speechless’ when he joined his international teammates for the first time, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi made his debut for the three-time African champions in a friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in June.

“It’s been very surreal – obviously I never thought this was going to be happen so soon,” the 22-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

“I recall my first time in the Super Eagles with these top players. I took a step back and wondered if it’s the same players that I wanted to have pictures with that I was [there] with.



“It was crazy. You see Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, senior man Kelechi Iheanacho – it’s impossible.”

After two appearances in back-to-back friendlies against Cameroon, Moffi made his competitive debut in September’s 2-1 win in Cape Verde as the Super Eagles consolidated their Group C lead in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

“I honestly…