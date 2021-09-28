Mohamed Salah Most Valuable African Player In Europe €100M

Some of Europe’s biggest footballing stars call the African continent their home and many proudly represent their home nations in internationals. The collective talent of African stars have risen in the last couple of decades and so have their valuations. The most valuable African footballers from the four areas of the pitch, Forward, Midfield, Defence and Goalkeeper, have a combined market value of €250M. According to data presented and broken down by Wette.de, Mohamed Salah is the most valuable African player in Europe valued at €100M As of September 2021.

Salah Most Valuable Footballer From African Continent – €100M Valuation

In the 2019/20 season, Salah helped Liverpool end its long wait for its maiden English Premier League title and also won the prestigious UEFA Champions League with the Merseyside club in 2019. As Liverpool’s top talisman Salah is considered one of the best footballers in all of world football and is valued at €100M, currently the highest…