Osimhen Included In Serie A Team Of The Week

Victor Osimhen has been included in the Serie A Team of the Week after the conclusion of round six fixtures.

The best eleven for the round was compiled by Forza Italian Football.

Osimhen’s inclusion is as a result of his fiive-Star performance for Napoli in their 2-0 home win against Cagliari.

The Super Eagles star striker opened scoring and earned the penalty for Napoli’s second goal scored by Lorenzo Insigne.

He has now scored four goals in five appearances in the top-tier of Italian football.

Commenting on Osimhen’s performance, Forza Italian Football wrote: “The Nigerian international was unplayable. Opened the scoring for the Partenopei and he also earned the penalty that Lorenzo Insigne scored after he was fouled by Cagliari defender Diego Godin.”

