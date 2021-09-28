Former Napoli forward Roberto Stellone says Victor Osimhen is the strongest striker in Italy, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has been in excellent form for Napoli this season both in Serie A and Europe.

The Nigeria international scored for the fourth consecutive game as Napoli defeated Cagliari 2-0 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.



The 22-year-old has now scored four goals in five league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

“Osimhen has been showing, since last year, even though he has grown a lot now, to have incredible qualities. He is complete: quick, self-sacrificing and power,”Stellone told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He is an attacker who goes around the pitch and picks up the team or the outsiders. Attack depth when the team is low, complete from the penalty area. The strongest striker in Italy.”

