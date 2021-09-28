Perpetua Nkwocha To Grace CAF Women’s Champions League Draw Wednesday

Nigeria’s Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha, who wrote some of the most beautiful pages of women’s football in Africa, will be in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday 29 September 2021 for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League Draw.

The draw will be conducted at 17h00 local time (15h00 GMT) broadcasted live on CAF digital platforms.

Wednesday’s draw will be one giant leap towards the realisation of a project that is aimed at fast tracking development of women’s football in Africa.



Other names expected to attend the draw include players Merihan Yehia and Alia Zenouki from Egyptian club Wadi Degla FC.

The Nigeria striker, Nkwocha, won five TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2014) with the Super Falcons and ended up top scorer at three editions in 2004, 2006 and 2010 of the competition.

She is a four-time winner of the award of the…