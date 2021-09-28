Premier League Generated Over €68B Of Wagers

Europe’s sports betting market has gained quite momentum in recent years, with millions of sports fans across the continent wagering billions of euros on the outcome of an event or game. Although the frequency of sports bets varies from country to country, the vast majority of wagers are placed on football, as the most popular sport to bet on in Europe. However, there are significant differences between the wagers in each of the European football leagues.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com , English Premier League generated over €68bn of wagers worldwide, more than Serie A and Bundesliga matches combined.

Premier League Matches Brought 70% More Wagers than Spanish or Italian Football Leagues

Football betting is by far the most popular type of gambling in Europe, with the United Kingdom and Italy as the leading markets. While some sports fans wager on the outcome of the event or match to make money, others take pleasure in getting into the middle of the action.





Source: Complete Sports