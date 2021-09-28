Sessegnon Former PSG Star Set To Join Enugu Rangers

Former Paris Saint-Germain Benin Republic star forward Stéphane Sessegnon is linked with a move to Enugu Rangers, reports beninwebtv.com.

Unconfirmed reports has it the Sessegnon who has been without a club since since June 2020 is very close to joining the Flying Antelopes.

It is believed that negotiations are reportedly very advanced and the former Sunderland forward, except for a change in the last minutes, could wear the colors of Rangers during the 2021-2022 season.





Sessegnon in Benin Republic colours

The 37-year-old is reportedly even expected in Nigeria in the coming hours to finalize his contract.

Sessegnon featured for PSG from 2008 to 2011 and helped them win the Coupe de France (French Cup) in the 2009-2010 season.

He made 77 appearances for the French Ligue 1 giants and scored nine goals.

After departing PSG, he joined Sunderland and also featured for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

He made his debut…