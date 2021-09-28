Simeone Wary Of AC Milan’s Threat

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is looking forward to their Champions League clash at AC Milan.

Simeone is returning to the Meazza, the same stadium where he played as a footballer for Inter Milan.

“Playing with a team like Milan in the Champions League is fantastic. They are the best teams. They have grown in recent years. I like the Milan stadium,” said Simeone.

“We know that we are going to face a strong rival, with good players, with a dynamic game. We will try to take him where we can hurt them.”

He continued: “The mood is positive. We have character, we play well, but you have to find different situations and be able to reserve them. We hope to play a good game today.

“The club made a great effort. This season, they’ve done so with the arrival of important players and the search for the best footballers for our squad.

“We need to maintain the aggressiveness that has always made us very…