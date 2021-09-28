Tottenham Wrong To Have Sacked Mourinho -Tony Adam

Arsenal great Tony Adams has disclosed that Tottenham made the biggest mistake to have sacked Jose Mourinho as manager.

He made this known on the backdrop of Spurs’ 3-1 loss to the Gunners in Sunday’s London derby at the Emirates.

The Roma coach was infamously dumped on the eve of last season’s Carabao Cup final and replaced by rookie coach Ryan Mason.

“Both clubs are in transition and I thought Mourinho was doing a fantastic job for Spurs to be honest.

“I never thought of him as a Tottenham manager, he’s not open enough.

“They were getting it together Spurs, and had a good way of playing. I don’t think they’ve got that going at the minute.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Complete Sports