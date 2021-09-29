Arteta Confident Of Saka Commitment At Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unconcerned about transfer rumours around Bukayo Saka.

Saka is being linked with Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

But Arsenal fully expect to tie down the England star to a new deal soon.



“They’ve been raised and developed within our system. They’ve come here in a big derby and worked for the team and scored two goals,” said Arteta of Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

“They are able to trust me to get that feeling because they’ve been raised and educated really experiencing those feelings and being in the stadium as a supporter of the club.

Arteta added: “A lot of people that we have in our organisation have a real sense of what a derby means and I think they will be proud of what they’ve seen.”

