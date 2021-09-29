Buraimoh Amuwo Odofin LG Chairman To Flag Off Festac 10km Marathon

Chairman of Amuwo Odofin local government Valentine Buraimoh would flag off the Community Marathon Series which would start on the 2nd of October, with the 10km Festac Marathon.

Dr Valentine Buraimoh, host of the one day event, would be accompanied by other important dignitaries in the Community.

The Race tagged “festival of fitness” would witness the official handing over of the Community Marathon Touch to the President of Lekki residence association and the Chairman Eti Osa local government, host of the next edition of the Community Marathon Series.

Over five hundred participants have registered to participate from all over the country, apart from Lagos, athletes have also registered from other States such as Delta,Benue, Edo, Kano,Kaduna,Plateau,Ogun, Ondo and Bauchi.

According to the Organisers of the event, the race promises to well organised with adequate security and funfair, registration for the race closed on the 24th of September.

The men and women’s winner of the…