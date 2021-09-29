How Africa Can Win The World Cup -Amuneke

Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke has reiterated that Africa can only win the World Cup if they develop the young generation and lay foundations for the young ones to be in a position to be able to compete

Amuneke made this known in an interview with FIFA.com, where he said that Africa has the potentials and talents to match their European counterpart with the right mindset.

The 1994 African Cup of Nations and Olympic gold medalist also noted that Africans must avoid talking too much but do the talking on the field of play.

“Over the years, people have said ‘Africa is going to win the World Cup’ and I agree but we cannot win the World Cup just by talking. We have to develop the young generation and lay foundations for the young ones to be in a position to be able to compete.”

“I think the only way we Africans can do better, is by going back and developing our players. It is true that…