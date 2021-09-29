‘How Akpeyi Can Become Undisputed Number One At Kaizer Chiefs’ – Ex-Eagles Goalkeeper Okpara 

Former Super Eagles and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Willy Okpara has given Daniel Akpeyi tips on how to become first choice at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi has played the most minutes in the last two seasons of all goalkeepers at Chiefs.

But so far this season he has found regular playing time hard to come by.

Itumeleng Khune conceded twice against Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 opener and was subsequently dropped.

With Bruce Bvuma next conceding three in three appearances after which Brandon Petersen was beaten four times against Royal AM.

Akpeyi was then handed a start last Sunday against Marumo Gallants and impressed in a goalless draw with Chiefs grabbing a point.

And Okpara, winner of the CAF Champions League with Pirates in 1995, advised his compatriot on how to become a regular at one of South Africa’s biggest clubs.

“It is always important to understand that being a goalkeeper is a delicate position…