I Want To Add More Goals, Assists To My Game

Rangers Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo has said his plan is to add more goals and assist to his game to become a better player.

Aribo has scored two goals and has made two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this season.

He got the only goal for Rangers in their 1-0 win at Dundee FC over the weekend which saw them maintain top spot.

And speaking in Wednesday’s press conference, ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League tie with Sparta Prague, Aribo said:”I want to add goals to my game and popping up in important games. Assists and goals I aim to do more and help the team.”

Rangers go into the game against Sparta Prague on the back of their 2-0 defeat to Lyon in the group opener.

But the 25-year-old stated the SPFL will go into the encounter with the sole aim of getting a positive result.

“We know they are a good team, we have set a gameplan aiming to get a result. They are a very good team and we will have to be at our best to get a result.

“We need to show…