‘I Want To Compete For Nigeria At Olympic Games’ -Omeruo

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has revealed his desire to represent Nigeria at the next Olympic Games.

He made this known in a chat with William Troost-Ekong’s YouTube channel, where he said that he want to compete at the Olympics with Nigeria, despite all his achievements.

The Leganese star was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and also won a bronze medal in AFCON 2019 after defeating Tunisia in the third place match.

H said; “One of my dreams is to play at the Olympics, the next one would be in 2023 “

“I would be 29 or 30 year old by then, but I still want to play at the games,” he told Ekong.

