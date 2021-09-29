Iheanacho Stopped At Polish Border, Out Of Leicester’s Europa League

Kelechi Iheanacho will be forced to miss Leicester City’s Europa League clash against Legia Warsaw on Thursday after being stopped at the Polish border.

Iheanacho has been denied entry to the country after Polish authorities noticed a discrepancy in the details on his paperwork when compared alongside his passport.

Iheanacho was detained at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport as a result and will now play no part in Thursday’s fixture.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the news, telling reporters: “We’ve had an issue with Kelechi so his documentation coming into the country wouldn’t suffice.

“Unfortunately he’s not available to play which is a shame because he would have played in the game.

“The paperwork didn’t allow him to enter the country, which is unfortunate. We’ll have to look at that when we get back.”

Iheanacho is now set to return to the UK after club officials discussed with the Polish…